Trial date set for nurse accused of poisoning and killing her husband

The murder trial of the Huntsville nurse accused of poisoning and killing her husband is set to begin October 4.

Police found the body of James Cappello in the home's garage and a freshly-dug grave in the backyard.

Marjorie Nikki Cappello was charged in 2018 with poisoning her husband with insulin stolen from North Alabama Specialty Hospital in Athens, where she worked. Officers found his body in the home's garage along with a freshly-dug grave in the backyard.

Cappello pleaded not guilty last year. She was re-indicted August 2.

The trial has been postponed several times. It was supposed to begin on July 19.

A wrongful death lawsuit is also expected to continue after the criminal trial. You can read more about that here and here.