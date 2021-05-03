Trial date set for former Athens City Schools superintendent charged for school enrollment fraud

A federal judge set a September trial date for the former Athens City Schools superintendent and two co-defendants.

Trey Holladay, his wife, Deborah, and a third co-defendant are scheduled for trial on Sept. 13 in Montgomery.

They’re facing several federal charges in an elaborate scheme where they offered private schools perks and benefits like laptops, equipment and paid conferences in exchange for student information.

Three other co-defendants have already pleaded guilty.

At least one of them, former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk, will testify for the prosecution at Holladay’s upcoming trial.