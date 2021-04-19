Trial begins for Lauderdale County man facing rape, more than 100 child sex crime charges

A jury trial is underway in Lauderdale County for a man facing more than 100 charges related to child sexual abuse and rape.

Testimony began Monday in the case against Juan Fuentes, who was arrested in 2018.

Fuentes is on trial for rape, sex abuse, sex abuse of a child under 12 years old, 50 counts of production of child pornography and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

In 2018, investigators told WAAY 31 that one of Fuentes’ victims told a school counselor about the abuse. That led to at least one more victim coming forward.