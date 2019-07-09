Trey Flowers donates thousands to Huntsville non-profit

Trey Flowers is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. While being on top of the football world, he's made life-long memories

"After the Super Bowl, when you're holding up the trophy...you know all the hard work it took to get to that point," Flowers said.

The defensive end still remembers where he came from, Columbia high school, born and raised in Huntsville.

"It's definitely humbling. It brings me back to where it all started, and I think I'm just now grasping what it took to get to where I'm at" Flowers said.

Flowers presented a $15,000 check to the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center, a non-profit providing academic support and mentoring to students.

With all eyes on him, Flowers wanted to make sure he shared his keys for success: First off, stay focused.

"There's going to be ups and downs that come throughout their life, people who come in and out of their life," the Detroit Lion said.

Next, respect authority.

"Listen to people who you are guiding you throughout their life. It will make your life easier," Flowers said.

And lastly, never give up on your dreams.

"You'll have people who are trying to tell you, you're too small, you're too slow, you're not as smart, but you continue to be determined to be successful," he said.

The champ's foundation is called Flowers of the Future, and on a hot summer day, seeds were planted in downtown Huntsville. Trey says with a little help, each child will grow!