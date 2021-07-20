Trent Willis continued his witness testimony in the criminal trial against Limestone Co. Sheriff

The second day of witness testimonies in the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely began after the judge denied a motion filed by the defense to dismiss a witness from the stand.

Trent Willis continued his testimony Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. The state asked a few follow up questions from the day before, and then passed it over to the defense for cross examination.

In contrast to the direct questioning from the state, there was a lot of back and forth between Willis and the defense.

You could see a visible change in his demeanor before the cross examination versus after. That could be because the defense was asking very pointed questions, sometimes interrupting the witness to make sure he was only answering the question at hand.

At one point the defense asked Willis to clarify the difference between "I don't recall" versus "I didn't say that", both statements Willis had used when answering questions about his testimony from the day before.

Many of the questions from the defense had to deal with Willis's character. They read some of the alleged crimes Willis is under investigation for, and Willis responded to each of the crimes saying he was not aware of them.

The defense also asked Willis about his previous work with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. They asked if he had been discharged from Battle's campaign because of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, but Willis responded that he was never actually discharged from Battle's campaign.

The defense tried to clarify if Red Brick Strategies and Willis are one and the same, considering he's the CEO and founder of the company.

Willis said he cannot confirm he is the sole owner of the company. Therefore, he said if his company is facing legal action, it should not be noted that he himself is not necessarily facing the same action.

Willis stepped off of the witness stand just after 10:00 a.m.