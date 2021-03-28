Saturday night's storms caused many trees and power lines to fall in Guntersville.

Two trees fell right outside the Marshall County Courthouse early Sunday morning. People worked all day to remove the trees and assess the damage. Nobody was hit when the trees fell and they didn't fall on the courthouse or any other buildings.

Fred Raines told WAAY 31 he was in shock when he saw the aftermath.

“I thought, ‘Wow! What if it had went towards the building over there and everything.’ Thank goodness no more damage," he said.

Mark Knight said it's unbelievable.

“It’s hard to believe something like that happened but it does," said Knight. "It’s usually way off somewhere in the woods somewhere, but it’s right here in downtown. That makes it pretty more sad.”

The trees fell on top of five monuments but only one of them has minor damage.

The owner of the Douglas Tree Service, Joey Douglas, said it's lucky the trees only fell on the monuments.

“It couldn’t have picked a better direction for it to fall. If it were to have fallen on the side of the courthouse, it would have been major structural damage. Both these willow oaks are, ones about 150 years old and the others probably a little over a hundred years old. Large, massive size trees.”

While Knight said it's sad the trees fell, he also said it's good they fell the way they did.

“I’m just glad nobody was around when this happened because it’d been devastating," he said. "Those trees, no telling how much they weigh. I mean, it is just unreal but I'm just glad it didn’t do any more damage than it did.”

Both trees were there for over 100 years. People said it's unfortunate because they were part of the town's history. However, there's one plus side to this whole situation.

“It’s just bad but it’s also good that no one was hurt," said Raines.

Crews with Douglas Tree Service worked all day to clean up the damage and they hope to be finished by noon on Monday.