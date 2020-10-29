Trees down on roads across DeKalb County

As Hurricane Zeta's remnants move through North Alabama early Thursday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports several trees are down on roads across the county.

According to the sheriff's office, a tree is down on I-59 near Hammondville. They said more continue to fall and firefighters are working to clear the roadways.

As of 4:00 a.m., Alabama Power reports 494,000 people are without power across the state.

While the worst of Zeta will remain just to our southeast, areas east of I-65 could still see very heavy rain and gusty winds through 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

