Trees down on multiple roads in Limestone County due to severe weather

UPDATE:

There is a tree across the roadway on Sewell Road in the area of Edgewood Road

There is a tree in the roadway at Highway 99 and Lydia Corey

There is a large tree branch in the roadway on Nick Davis east of Lindsay Lane

Large tree in the road at Lentzville Road and Elk Estates

Tree in the road at Hightower Road and Kelly Road

--------------

From earlier:

There are reports of trees down on Edgewood Road, Lindsey Lane, Highway 99 and Sewell Road in Limestone County following Wednesday's severe weather, according to Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the area and will provide updates.