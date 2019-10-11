Trees are being cleared to make way for Lauderdale County agricultural center

Progress is being made on a multimillion-dollar agricultural center in the Shoals.

The Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center will sit on 170 acres of land from Florence Boulevard to the river near Fire Station Two.

There hasn't been much visible movement on the project since it was announced in 2017, but now, the land is being cleared of trees.

"We've got to move on, move forward and be progressive," said Vickie Yuille.

Yuille's business and home are located near the site of the future Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center. She's glad to see movement after a two-year wait.

"Most recently, we've seen action taking place where they have purchased the property, where they are now clearing the property and it's exciting, because we can finally see things developing," said Yuille.

Senator Tim Melson plays a big part in this $45 million project. He said the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority had to buy the property and piece it together.

The Agricultural Authority secured a $37 million bond. The rest is being paid for with an extension of a two cents a gallon gas tax. Senator Melson said an architect is working on the design of the center that will have 10,000 seats for concerts and agricultural events, like horse shows.

"It's not only going to be a great concert venue, but it will also have horse shows and cattle shows and that's really exciting, because Florence is growing in the music industry and it thrills us to have an extra venue," said Yuille.

Melson hopes the project will be done by October 2021.