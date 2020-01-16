Tree uprooted, fell onto shed in another round of storms in North Alabama

On Thursday, people in another North Alabama community spent the day cleaning up after another round of storms.

This time off Dug Hill Road near Brownsboro.

WAAY 31 spoke with a homeowner who had a tree fall onto his shed. The shed was crushed by a heavy tree that was uprooted from the ground. It luckily did not damage items in the shed.

He also had several other tree fall around his property.

He told us he started hearing loud noises outside about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The wind got strong, you could hear it. We heard things falling outside. Our daughter sent us a text message saying something was coming in through my window. And my wife went and looked and it was a tree,” says Brian Campbell, whose property had fallen trees.

Campbell tells WAAY 31 that he's never seen such strong storms in their neighborhood before. He also told us he has never had this much damage from a storm.

Campbell and his family has already started cutting the fallen trees.