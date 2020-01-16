Tree destroys Madison home, neighbors worry about more falling

Over the weekend, a home in Madison was split in half by a pine tree that was about 100 feet tall.

Huntsville Utilities posted a photo on Twitter Thursday morning taken by one of its electical line workers.

Contractor Sam Howard said of the dozens of recent calls, this one off Pine Ridge Road in Madison is far and away the worst.

"We've got 42 open claims right now," Howard said. "We're trying to get those closed out, but most of them are not this catastrophic."

Howard said the family ran to the garage as winds began to pick up, and avoided the tree that fell in the middle of the home.

"It's the combination of the ground being wet, and the straight line winds that we were experiencing on Saturday to be able to see this kind of damage," Howard said.

Howard said these pine trees do not have big roots. Especially the one that fell. Some neighbors said they are considering getting rid of their pine trees to avoid this problem.

Joe Moreno does not have any, but he said he is still concerned for his neighborhood.

"I always wondered how well planted those trees were," Moreno said. "Cause it, the thought has come across, we've had some pretty high winds come through the area."

Other than some fences and smaller trees, this is the first time Moreno, who has lived in the neighborhood for almost 30 years has seen this amount of destruction.

"A whole house being split in half, now that was very unusual," Moreno said.

Howard said it is going to take up to six months to repair the home.

"You know, we want to bring hope and joy back into their lives," Howard said.

He adds it is important to inspect your trees to see if any are hazardous. If you do not know what to look out for, arbonists can perform inspections.