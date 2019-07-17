Clear

Tree and power line knocked down at Whitesburg Drive, Garland Avenue in Huntsville

Huntsville police say the wind blew down a tree, which then knocked down a power line.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 9:28 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say wind blew a tree down Wednesday evening at Whitesburg Drive and Garland Avenue, and as it fell, the tree knocked down a power line.

An officer at the scene said there was property damage, but no one was injured. Crews are still working to remove the tree.

