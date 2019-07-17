Tree and power line knocked down at Whitesburg Drive, Garland Avenue in Huntsville

Huntsville police say wind blew a tree down Wednesday evening at Whitesburg Drive and Garland Avenue, and as it fell, the tree knocked down a power line.
An officer at the scene said there was property damage, but no one was injured. Crews are still working to remove the tree.
