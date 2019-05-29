Clear

Lauderdale Co. inmate to spend another 19 years in prison for assault

Travis Fallows got an additional 19 years on his sentence.

Posted: May 29, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Travis Fallows, a Lauderdale County man already serving time in prison, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the lesser charge of assault in the 2014 shooting death of Antonio Foster in Florence.

Fallows will spend an additional 19 years in prison. He was originally charged with murder but pleaded it down to an assault charge. Foster died from the shooting about a year after it happened.

Fallows has a long rap sheet of assault, attempted murder, drugs and shooting into buildings. In 2014, he was indicted for shooting into a home and injuring a woman in Florence. He was charged with assaulting the woman and attempted murder of another man at the residence.

While Fallows was at the Lauderdale County Detention Center awaiting trial, the Alabama Department of Corrections served him with a warrant for murder, accusing him of killing an inmate while he was in prison in Elmore.

The state said Fallows will face this new murder charge in Escambia County, because that's where the prison in Elmore is. They did not give any more details on the case or the name of the inmate who died.

