Travelers head to the Huntsville airport the day before Thanksgiving

The TSA reported more than 3-million air travelers over the weekend! The Huntsville International Airport is seeing some of those travelers. WAAY31 was there as Wednesday early morning flights headed to major connecting airports.

A spokeswoman at Huntsville International says right now they are seeing more people than they have been since the pandemic started, but she added that the thanksgiving rush is not as big as it's been in previous years. If you are flying this year you'll notice some changes in the airport. They're cleaning surfaces more often, offering more contact-less flight check-ins and have installed social distancing markers. The biggest crowds are ahead of us Sunday is expected to be the most crowded day at airports across the country.