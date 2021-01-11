Travel concerns as temps fall

The forecast for snow didn't disappoint this morning! That is, as long as you were mainly along and west of I-65. Snow totals ranged anywhere from just a trace up to around two inches in some spots of Franklin County, AL and Lincoln County, TN. Through the second half of the day, rain and snow showers have been tapering and it'll be just cloudy tonight.

Even with the snow ending, we can't let our guard down just yet. With lows projected to dip into the upper 20s, it will be cold enough for ice not only on bridges and overpasses, but all wet roadways. Slowly but surely, clouds decrease as the night progresses.

That will leave us with a sunny day Tuesday and highs will be warmer as a result. It'll be slightly below average, but about ten degrees warmer than Monday as we climb to the upper 40s. Quiet and milder afternoons continue through Thursday. The next cold front swings in on Friday. It brings a drop in temperatures, but not much in the way of precipitation. By the weekend, highs are only in the 40s again.