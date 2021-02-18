Travel advisory for impassable roads remains in effect for Limestone County

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says the travel advisory for impassable roads remains in effect Thursday night for Limestone County.

It says many roadways and bridges remain icy, and temperatures falling below freezing overnight and into Friday morning will cause these areas to refreeze.

According to the EMA, an extremely dangerous stretch of roadway is on Easter Ferry Road between Shoals Creek Road and the intersections of Cabbage Ridge and Red Hill Hollow Road due to ice.

“Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling, especially in the north and western areas of Limestone County,” Thursday’s announcement said.

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE