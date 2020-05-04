Trash burn leads to accidental trailer fire in New Market

Photo Gallery 3 Images
A trailer is destroyed after a fire on Butler Road in New Market.
The fire happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. The trailer was abandoned, and no one was inside or hurt.
The owner was burning trash in a barrel nearby and the fire spread to trailer.
