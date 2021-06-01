Trash Pandas win against Lookouts at Toyota Field

The Trash Pandas cruised to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

A two-run homer by Ibandel Isabel added to the lead to make it a 3-1 ball game in the fourth. In the fifth, Trash Pandas lead 4-0, that's when Gavin Cecchini would drill one out of the park over the right-field fence.

Rocket City would go on to win 6-1.

The Double-A Pitcher of the Week, Kyle Tyler, with another steller outing. He pitched eight innings, the most of any Trash Panda this year, striking out seven.

Rocket City and the Lookouts go back at it Wednesday at 6:35 CDT.