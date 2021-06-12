Clear
BREAKING NEWS Two women were shot in north Huntsville early Saturday morning Full Story

Trash Pandas win 6th straight, burn Smokies 7-1

Rocket City has won 10 straight against Tennesee.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 11:04 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Trash Pandas are on a season-high six-game winning streak after defeating the Tennessee Smokies 7-1 Saturday night.

Angels No. 2 prospect Reid Detmers struck out six and allowed one run in four innings of work.

A home run from Mitch Nay got the Trash Pandas even with the Smokies in the fifth and the flood gates opened shortly after. Rocket City scored four runs in the sixth. David MacKinnon drove in one with a single and then scored on a throwing error. Later, Torii Hunter Jr. brought two more in on a double that was feet away from clearing the fences.

Another run would come home off a throwing error in the seventh before Gavin Cecchini put the nail in the coffin with a double to give the Trash Pandas a 7-1 lead.

Rocket City has now won 10 consecutive matchups against the Smokies. They’ll have their sights set on the six-game sweep when they take the field Sunday at 1 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events