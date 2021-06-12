Trash Pandas win 6th straight, burn Smokies 7-1

The Trash Pandas are on a season-high six-game winning streak after defeating the Tennessee Smokies 7-1 Saturday night.

Angels No. 2 prospect Reid Detmers struck out six and allowed one run in four innings of work.

A home run from Mitch Nay got the Trash Pandas even with the Smokies in the fifth and the flood gates opened shortly after. Rocket City scored four runs in the sixth. David MacKinnon drove in one with a single and then scored on a throwing error. Later, Torii Hunter Jr. brought two more in on a double that was feet away from clearing the fences.

Another run would come home off a throwing error in the seventh before Gavin Cecchini put the nail in the coffin with a double to give the Trash Pandas a 7-1 lead.

Rocket City has now won 10 consecutive matchups against the Smokies. They’ll have their sights set on the six-game sweep when they take the field Sunday at 1 p.m.