Trash Pandas uniform party in Big Spring Park

A first look at the jerseys for the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hundreds came to Big Spring Park for the first glimpse of the Rocket City Trash Pandas uniforms! Five uniforms were revealed. The team starts playing in Madison in April 2020. 

