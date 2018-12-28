Clear
Trash Pandas to announce upcoming concert series

The team also plans to temporarily close their merchandise store at Bridge Street Town Center.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: Bill Young

A representative for the Rocket City Trash Pandas announced plans for an upcoming concert series. The performers will be announced sometime in the beginning of 2019, and the actual concerts will take place in 2020. The ballpark where the team will play in Madison was designed in such a way that concerts can take place at the venue. The owner of the team, BallCorps, is planning to host at least six concerts a year after the stadium opens.


This is also the final weekend in operation for the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Center in Huntsville. The store will close on Sunday night before it eventually reopens in February as a ticket center for the team. A representative from BallCorps said more than 32,000 pieces of Trash Pandas merchandise have been purchased at the Bridge Street store. Another 3,500 items were purchased online.

