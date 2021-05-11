Rocket City Trash Pandas take Toyota Field Tuesday

It's a big day Tuesday for North Alabama. Baseball returns, it's finally time to start the Rocket City Trash Pandas era at Toyota

Field.

The season started in the "Scenic City" but now it's time for the "Rocket City" to embrace their team.

Rocket City Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas take on the Tennessee Smokies Tuesday at 6:35.

It will be the first home game in franchise history. Manager Jay Bell said the team is eager to get on the field in front of a home crowd.

"It was a difficult year from the standpoint, we didn't get to go out there and do anything," Bell said. "Even with the year off, their anticipation is so great, you'll see a good brand of baseball out there I know you will."

Bell said he wants to win. His number one job is to develop the players, but he said he for sure win ball games as well.

Right now Trash Pandas are 2-4 heading into Tuesday's home opener.

If you can't make it to Toyota Field for the game, you can watch on WAAY 31's new channel This TV, channel 31.6. which will broadcast every home Trash Pandas' game.