Trash Pandas surrender lead twice, fall to Barons 8-6

The Trash Pandas hit four home runs Saturday night but couldn't hold a lead as they fell to the Barons 8-6.

The ball was flying out of Toyota Field. Orlando Martinez gave the Trash Pandas an early 1-0 with a solo shot but Micker Adolfo evened things up the next inning.

Back in the lineup Saturday, David MacKinnon made an immediate impact with a three-run homer to dead center. Rocket City led 4-1 after his trip around the bases. The Trash Pandas would extend their lead to four the next inning when Matt Jones crushed one to left field.

After that, the momentum swung the other way.

Jake Lee was pulled from the game after 4.1 innings. Kieran Lovegrove came on in relief and immediately allowed two inherited runners to score. Still, the Trash Pandas made it out of the inning with a 5-3 lead.

Birmingham got the Trash Pandas bullpen, tying things up at five in the top of the eighth. It wouldn't last long. Michael Cruz put Rocket City back in front with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning.

Just three outs away from a win, the Trash Pandas had a difficult time in the ninth. After allowing the tying run to score, a throwing error by Matt Jones brought two Barons home.

Rocket City was unable to respond in their final turn at bat and fell 8-6.