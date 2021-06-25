Trash Pandas surrender 9-run lead, fall to Lookouts

Baseball is an interesting sport.

On Friday, the Trash Pandas had a relief pitcher start the game and go about as long as a relief outing might before putting in Kyle Tyler, normally a starter, to carry the bulk of the weight.

Chris Rodriguez, who appeared in 13 games with the Los Angeles Angels this season, served as the opener Friday night. The 22-year-old pitched a scoreless inning and third, striking out two while allowing two hits and a walk.

He left the mound with a one-run lead, one the Trash Pandas would build on. Eight of nine Trash Pandas recorded an RBI as Rocket City built a nine-run lead in the fifth inning.

Then the Trash Pandas stopped scoring.

With Rodriguez done, manager Jay Bell sent Kyler Tyler to the mound. In four innings of relief, Tyler allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits and two walks.

Slowly but surely, Chattanooga chipped away at the lead against the Rocket City bullpen.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Trash Pandas led nine to eight. The Lookouts tied the game at nine on a ground out, sending Robbie Tenerowicz to the plate with the winning run at second. Tenerowicz squared up a pitch from Connor Higgins, sending it just past the extended arms of Torii Hunter Jr. and bringing the winning run home.

A heartbreaker in Tennessee sees Rocket City surrender a nine-run lead in the 10-9 loss.