Rocket City Trash Panda's Huntsville store gearing up to re-open Saturday

Businesses are preparing to re-open after the Alabama Safer At Home order went into effect Thursday.

Even though the Rocket City Trash Pandas could open the team store Thursday, they're waiting until Saturday.

While there's a lot of excitement - there are also a lot of changes.

Employees will be wearing masks and gloves while working, and will wear them while handling cash or credit cards as well.

There will be at least 3 employees in the store to make sure customers are keeping a safe distance from each other. One of them will be at the entrance - making sure there are15 people of less in the store at all times.

The spokesperson for the Trash Pandas told WAAY 31 even though things will be different, it doesn't take away from the excitement of being able to open again.

"For a lot of fans, this is going to be their connection to our ball club until we can finally get our team out on the field and actually start playing some baseball so this is a feel good moment for us, a feel good moment for our fans and we hope everyone takes advantage of it," Josh Caray, the Trash Pandas spokesperson, said.

The store is also opening under limited hours. You can find those hours here.