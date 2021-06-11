Clear

Trash Pandas stay hot with 5th straight win, top Smokies 6-3

Rocket City has won nine consecutive games against the Smokies.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Rocket City Trash Pandas only needed one win to get back over .500 on Friday. Luckily, they were squaring off with the Tennessee Smokies -- the team with the worst record in the league and a nine-game losing streak against the boys from Madison. 

Rocket City's high-powered offense -- the league leader in home runs -- continued its longball parade in Tennesee. Izzy Wilson got things started, picking up where he left off on Thursday with a three-run shot to give the Trash Pandas an early lead. The homer was his 10th of the season, keeping him at the top of the Double-A South ranks. 

In the ninth, Ibandel Isabel crushed his fifth home run of the season. A mammoth shot that cleared every fence, Isabel put the Trash Pandas up 6-2. 

Aaron Hernandez earned the win after striking eight in five innings of work. 

With the 6-3 victory, the Trash Pandas are now 17-16 and four games behind first-place Birmingham. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events