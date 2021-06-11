Trash Pandas stay hot with 5th straight win, top Smokies 6-3

The Rocket City Trash Pandas only needed one win to get back over .500 on Friday. Luckily, they were squaring off with the Tennessee Smokies -- the team with the worst record in the league and a nine-game losing streak against the boys from Madison.

Rocket City's high-powered offense -- the league leader in home runs -- continued its longball parade in Tennesee. Izzy Wilson got things started, picking up where he left off on Thursday with a three-run shot to give the Trash Pandas an early lead. The homer was his 10th of the season, keeping him at the top of the Double-A South ranks.

In the ninth, Ibandel Isabel crushed his fifth home run of the season. A mammoth shot that cleared every fence, Isabel put the Trash Pandas up 6-2.

Aaron Hernandez earned the win after striking eight in five innings of work.

With the 6-3 victory, the Trash Pandas are now 17-16 and four games behind first-place Birmingham.