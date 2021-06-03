Trash Pandas split Thursday doubleheader with Lookouts

The Trash Pandas split the first doubleheader in Toyota Field history with the Chattanooga Lookouts Thursday.

In the first game, a four-run fifth inning proved to be enough for Rocket City. A leadoff home run from Anthony Mulrine got the Pandas even before Orlando Martinez gave them the lead as he drove Ray-Patrick Didder home on a double. David MacKinnon brought home Cecchini and Martinez on a liner up the middle to cap the scoring at four runs.

Rocket City would hang on to win the first game 4-2, in seven innings.

In the second game, the Trash Pandas' bats fell quiet as a Mitch Nay home run account for the team's only score as they fell 5-1.

Cooper Criswell picked up the loss after allowing five runs during his 5.2 inning outing.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts are back in action Friday at 6:35 p.m.