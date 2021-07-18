Trash Pandas split Sunday doubleheader with Barons

After a weekend of postponements, the Trash Pandas and Barons wrapped up their series by splitting a doubleheader Sunday.

The Trash Pandas ran into trouble early in the first game as starter Kyle Tyler allowed two first-inning runs.

Tyler would settle in and the score would remain the same until the sixth when Luis Aviles Jr. tied the game with a two-run blast.

The Barons would walk it off when Micker Adolfo hit a blast off Oliver Ortega, taking the first game 3-2.

It was a different story in the second. Michael Cruz got Rocket City on the board first with a solo blast to dead center.

The Trash Pandas would surrender the lead as the Barons scored a run in the third and fourth.

A big fifth put them back in front as Rocket City pushed four across, highlighted by a 2 RBI double from Orlando Martinez.

But even that lead wouldn’t hold as Ryan Clark allowed three runs without recording an out in the sixth inning.

The game would head to extras tied at six.

With Torii Hunter Jr. at the plate, a passed ball would plate Michael Cruz to put the Trash Pandas back in front. Later in the at bat, Hunter Jr. grounded to third but a high throw allowed Ray-Patrick Didder to score.

Rocket City would hang on to win the second game 8-7.

The team will be back in Madison on Tuesday to start a homestand against the Tennessee Smokies.