Trash Pandas shut out Barons, win 1-0

The Trash Pandas (9-11) ended a five-game skid, defeating the Birmingham Barons (13-7) 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Rocket City scored its only run when leadoff hitter Orlando Martinez deposited a souvenir in the visitor's bullpen in the bottom of the first inning.

From there, both pitchers would really settle in. Birmingham's Kade McClure allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine. On the other side, Kyle Tyler went six, allowing just two hits and racking up nine Ks for the Trash Pandas.

Though no runs were scored for the rest of the game, the Trash Pandas put a few guys in position.

Ibandel Isabel made it to second base after a routine grounder up the third base line was thrown wide of first base. He would be left stranded.

Later, Ray-Patrick Didder would double to center. He, too, would not score, after getting tagged out in a pickle after rounding third on a single from Martinez.

It wouldn’t matter as the Trash Pandas already had the only run they’d need, shutting out the league’s highest-scoring team in the 1-0 victory.

While not the prettiest game in franchise history, manager Jay Bell said it was tons of fun and praised the efforts of the guys who made the win possible.

“Really, when it came down to it, you had three guys on the offense that did something and three guys on the mound that did something so it was a tale of six guys tonight,” Bell said.

The Trash Pandas and Barons continue their series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.