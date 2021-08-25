Trash Pandas shut out by Shuckers 1-0

BILXOI, Mississippi – A strong night on the mound from the Rocket City Trash Pandas was undone by a frustrating game at the plate in a 1-0 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers in the second game of their six-game set at MGM Park on Wednesday night.

For the second consecutive night, it was the home team that struck first. Korry Howell reached with a one-out single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild throw from Rocket City catcher Michael Cruz. With Garrett Mitchell at the plate, Trash Pandas starter Davis Daniel stumbled off the mound while delivering a pitch for a balk, letting Howell come home with the first run of the game. The Shuckers then loaded the bases with two outs, but Daniel (L, 1-3) struck out Thomas Dillard to strand the runners and end the inning.

After throwing over 30 pitches in the opening inning, Daniel responded with four dominant frames, allowing just one more base runner to keep the score at 1-0 after five. Over five innings, Daniel allowed just the one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

However, the Shuckers pitching staff was a little better on this night. Starter Carlos Luna pitched the first two innings and gave up one hit before leaving with an injury in the third inning. J.T. Hintzen (W, 5-2) was sharp in long relief, keeping Rocket City off the board for four innings to maintain the 1-0 lead. Zach Vennaro entered in the seventh and also retired the Trash Pandas in order.

In the eighth, Christian Molfetta reached with a leadoff walk, his second free pass of the game. But with two outs, he was thrown out trying to steal second as the tying run.

Shuckers closer Taylor Floyd (S, 1) worked around a one-out single from Orlando Martinez to finish the shutout and even the series.

Out of the Rocket City bullpen, Zach Linginfelter pitched a clean sixth in his second Double-A outing. Connor Higgins also kept the score at 1-0 with two perfect innings and four strikeouts.

Martinez produced two of Rocket City’s three hits with a double in the first and a single in the ninth. Michael Cruz tallied the only other hit with a fourth inning single. Molfetta drew a pair of walks in the defeat.

The Rocket City pitching trio of Daniel, Linginfelter, and Higgins combined to allow just five singles and one walk while striking out 11.

The Trash Pandas (49-47) continue their series with the Shuckers (36-62) on Thursday evening. First pitch at MGM Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.