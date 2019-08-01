Trash Pandas set their schedule

Team Owner Ralph Nelson told WAAY 31 the Trash Pandas carefully put together the best schedule for the first season. The Madison baseball team starts on the road before coming home April 15 for Opening Day.

But Trash Pandas fans don't have to travel far. The first series is against the Birmingham Barons. Nelson said he wanted the first series to be away to give the organization a few more days to get everything ready at the brand new ball park in Madison. After the series against Birmingham, the Trash Pandas come home to the stadium, to be named later, for opening day April 15 against the Mississippi Braves. Nelson said with Braves having a big fan base in the south, it's a good first home game.

So schedule is out, the hype is real for this North Alabama baseball team. Nelson couldn't give too much away about opening day but he did tell us this.

"We are going to have a celebrity sing the national anthem, we are going to have a celebrity throw out the first pitch," Nelson said. "We are going to do a lot of things, I would assume the gates will open early that day, the party will start sometime after lunch, it's going to be a good day, it's going to be a really great day."

For the Trash Pandas full season schedule, click here.