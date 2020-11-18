Trash Pandas see large turnout for first weekend of Rocket City Christmas Spectacular event

More than 900 cars turned out for the drive-through light show during the first weekend of the Trash Pandas’ Rocket City Christmas Spectacular.

"For me, what I liked best is when you drive up in the car, if you listen to 95.5 FM on the radio, the music goes with the lights—it's like theater, it's really nice,” freelancer Cristina Byrne said, speaking on behalf of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The event, featuring a mile and a half maze with hundreds of thousands of lights on display, kicked off last Friday and will run through Jan. 3. Byrne says offering the Christmas Spectacular is the Trash Pandas’ way of bringing holiday cheer to the area.

"They know that people are going to visit their family over Christmas, so they want to make an extra experience for when people come to visit their family," Byrne said.

The light show winding through Toyota Field costs $25 per car and runs from 5 to 9 p.m. daily. Byrne says there is also a “Winter Wonderland” inside the ballpark that boasts more activities, which will go through Dec. 24.

"They can also park their cars and they can enter the stadium where there are some activities that are free for children and there are also activities that cost up to $4 to do something like eat cookies, write a letter to Santa, have hot cocoa. So, it's really a nice activity they're doing there,” Byrne said.

For more information, visit trashpandaschristmas.com.