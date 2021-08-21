Trash Pandas run over Lookouts 11-5

A strong effort from Janson Junk and some aggressive baserunning fueled the Trash Pandas in Saturday’s 11-5 win.

Junk earned his first Rocket City win after tossing six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits. He struck out eight in the effort.

Rocket City never trailed in this one, scoring once in the first and then adding four in the second.

Izzy Wilson stole three bases, all in the second inning, before joining the 20-20 club with a blast in the fifth.

The seven-game series between the Trash Pandas and Lookouts wraps up on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.