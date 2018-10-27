Clear
'Trash Pandas' remove lid on team's logos

Madison's new minor league baseball team released logo variations tonight at Dublin Park.

Fans turned out in Madison tonight as the Rocket City Trash Pandas hosted a big reveal for the minor league baseball team’s logos. The are several logo design variations for the Madison-based team.

One logo shows a raccoon with its head sticking out of a rocket-propelled trash can.

Another has a large raccoon head and tail.

One variant has a blue-suited trash panda standing and holding a flag that resembles the American flag.

There’s a logo reminiscent of a Space Camp patch. It shows a trash panda. The lower part of that design pays tribute to the team’s home base, “Madison, AL.”

A couple designs show a stylized “R” which take the shape of a rocket.

One variation show the words “Trash Pandas” with a raccoon tail whipping underneath.

Another spells out “Rocket City.”

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will also throwback to the Huntsville Stars. The team plans to offer sports memorabilia with that old logo, too.

