Trash Pandas owner purchases naming rights of Huntsville Stars

On Thursday, the BallCorps owner revealed he has purchased the naming and marketing rights of the Huntsville Stars.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

No you aren't hallucinating, but some nights at the new baseball stadium in Madison, you could be looking at the Huntsville Stars.

BallCorps LLC owner, Ralph Nelson, confirmed on Thursday the group has purchased the naming and marketing rights of the former north Alabama baseball team, the Huntsville Stars. 

While the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be the new team in the area throwing strikes and hitting home runs, Nelson hinted when the team officially moves, they could host some throwback nights. Those nights could include trading in the Trash Pandas uniforms for the old Huntsville Stars jersey. 

BallCorps is discussing the possibility of selling Stars merchandise as a nod to the baseball history of north Alabama. 

