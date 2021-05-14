Trash Pandas on three-game winning streak

It's a three peat!! Trash Pandas win 7-1 over the Smokies.

The Friday night crowd brought the energy and the players felt that. Torii Hunter Jr. got the home run fest started. Orlando Martinez and Mitch Nay both added to the seven run total with their homers.

Hunter said the team fed off the fans.

"This is probably the best baseball atmosphere I've played in," Hunter said. "The fans are awesome, they're really into the game, they're cheering for us, they're not chirping us if we do bad, they're really hoping we do well."

Trash Pandas and Smokies go back at it Saturday at 6:35.