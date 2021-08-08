Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews respond to Huntsville apartment fire Full Story

Trash Pandas offense explodes for 26 runs in win over Lookouts

Izzy Wilson and Luis Aviles Jr. combined for 10 hits and nine RBI.

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Trash Pandas put up 26 runs as they dominated the Lookouts again Sunday.

In the 26-3 win, Rocket City scored in seven of nine innings, plating eight in the third alone.

Batting in the leadoff spot, Luis Aviles Jr. powered the offensive explosion, smacking two home runs as he went 4-7 at the dish, driving in five runs. Aviles led the team with 12 total bases.

Izzy Wilson also had a day for the ages, going 6-7 with four runs and four driven in.

Rocket City’s Orlando Martinez was the only starter not to record a hit.

Aaron Hernadez allowed all three of Chattanooga’s runs during his 2.2 inning start.

Cristopher Molina picked up the win after tossing 5.1 innings in relief. Molina allowed just three hits and struck out two in his appearance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events