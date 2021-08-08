Trash Pandas offense explodes for 26 runs in win over Lookouts

The Trash Pandas put up 26 runs as they dominated the Lookouts again Sunday.

In the 26-3 win, Rocket City scored in seven of nine innings, plating eight in the third alone.

Batting in the leadoff spot, Luis Aviles Jr. powered the offensive explosion, smacking two home runs as he went 4-7 at the dish, driving in five runs. Aviles led the team with 12 total bases.

Izzy Wilson also had a day for the ages, going 6-7 with four runs and four driven in.

Rocket City’s Orlando Martinez was the only starter not to record a hit.

Aaron Hernadez allowed all three of Chattanooga’s runs during his 2.2 inning start.

Cristopher Molina picked up the win after tossing 5.1 innings in relief. Molina allowed just three hits and struck out two in his appearance.