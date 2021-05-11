Rocket City Trash Pandas' merchandise sales continue to break records

The Trash Pandas broke records in merchandise sales before their first pitch was even thrown.

The manager of the Trash Pandas Emporium, Bud McLaughlin, said the excitement shows in their merchandise sales.

“They’ve been going literally through the roof. Yesterday, we had an all-time record for Monday sales, and it just set our standard for today. In our first 45 minutes, we had $1,500 in sales,” he said.

There was a line of people waiting for the Emporium to open Tuesday morning. McLaughlin said people can't control their excitement when they come into the store.

“They come in through the door and they look up and around. It’s like being in a candy store, being in a toy store and everybody’s coming in with a smile on their face," he said. "Now, there’s a whole new excitement going and you can just tell the excitement."

Like the Emporium, The Yard Milkshake Bar is ready for many people to stop by before the Trash Pandas' home games.

“We have full staff, all the staff on deck, they’re ready, they’re excited," said Camila Buque, the General Manager of The Yard. "They’re like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a fun night. We’re ready for it.’ Everybody’s super excited, looking forward to this. We're just expecting to be super busy.”

Both stores hope their sales continue to grow as the Trash Pandas' season goes on.