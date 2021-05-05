Trash Pandas lose season opener against Chattanooga Lookouts

The Rocket City Trash Pandas lost their season opener Wednesday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The score for the away game was 6-1.

The Trash Pandas will play five more games against the Chattanooga Lookouts before their home opener on May 11 against the Tennessee Smokies.

Tuesday’s game against the Lookouts was delayed due to field conditions and weather. It will be made up Thursday with a doubleheader at 4:15 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings long.

