Trash Pandas looking to get in sync against Barons

The Trash Pandas have hit a bit of a rough patch. In their last 10 games, Rocket City has won three games and lost seven.

But that's not to say the team hasn't played well over that span. Of those seven losses, four have been by one run. That includes Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Birmingham Barons.

After the game, manager Jay Bell praised the efforts of his pitching staff and said the success will come when the offense and pitching start flowing together.

“Those guys have continued to step up, I’m excited about watching them continue, looking forward to the hitters getting into sync also so that we can have the pitching and the offense going hand in hand," he said.

The Trash Pandas look to get back in the win column as they host the Barons at 6:35 p.m. Friday.