Trash Pandas kick off school supply drive

The first Tennessee Valley school districts returned to the classroom on Monday.

Over the next several weeks, even more kids will be back in class for the first time since March. Now, one local team is helping make sure students have what they need to succeed.

All week, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be collecting school supplies to distribute to those in need throughout the community.

With drop off bins at The Junkyard at Toyota Field and the Emporium at Bridge Street, the team is hoping to collect as much back to school gear as possible.

The Trash Pandas Vice President of Marketing, Promotions and Entertainment, Lindsey Knupp, said the team is partnering with the non-profit Free2Teach -- a group that provides free school supplies to teachers and students in Madison County.

Knupp said they want to make sure students are ready for the upcoming school year.

“You have to learn, you have to be in school in some capacity, so let's celebrate summer and let's get ready to get back to school and have everything we need to learn and really to just grow this upcoming year,” she said.

The drive runs through Friday when it will conclude at the team’s Back to School Bash.

Items like notebooks, backpacks and writing utensils can be dropped off during regular business areas at both locations.