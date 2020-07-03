Trash Pandas hosting back to back Fourth Of July Events with added safety precautions

The Rocket City Trash Pandas Patriotic Block Party kicked off its Fourth of July weekend events.

Saturday, their Fourth of July fireworks spectacular is happening. Both events are expected to bring in large crowds, the organization is pulling out all the stops to keep guests safe.

"We're taking all the CDC precautions, we're going to have all of our staff members wearing masks,we're going to be taking the temperatures of people as they enter the stadium, we're going to be staying at 50% capacity as well," Josh Caray, the spokesperson for Rocket City Trash Pandas, said.

Saturday's event will feature live music, food and inflatable bounce houses. Caray says not cancelling the event was a positive thing for the community.

"People are looking for an outlet and at the end of the day people are still looking to get out and still have a good time, we are very sensitive and very aware. we do want to encourage people to be safe and to be smart," he said.

Caray hopes these events can give people a little fun and take a few minutes away from going coronavirus crazy.

"There's something for the kids, it's a family friendly atmosphere, it's something to do, it's something to get out the house and have that good vibe when you leave the ballpark," he said.

"Doing what we need to do as an organization and we're still taking precautions necessary for people to remain safe and do what they need to do," Caray said.

There aren't and regulations requireing guests to wear masks, but Caray said they are strongly encouraging it.