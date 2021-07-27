Trash Pandas honor Negro League

Tucked in the middle of a brand new Toyota Field, was a little bit of history Tuesday night.

Postage stamps and old playing cards tell the story of the Negro League, decades later.

"A lot of people still don't know about Josh Gibson, a lot of people still don't know about the Negro League," Gibson's great-grandson, Sean Gibson, said Tuesday.

At the Trash Pandas game, Gibson, the great-grandson of the hall-of-famer, set up an exhibit, honoring the history of some of the country's greatest athletes.

"Alabama has a rich history, Satchel Paige is from Alabama, Willie Mays is from Alabama, so they have a history of negro league players coming out of Alabama," Gibson added.

For years, Gibson has traveled to ball parks teaching fans about the adversity Negro League players faced.

"My grandpa use to tell me, the Negro Leagues are way tougher than Major League Baseball."

Some of the hardest battles came off the field.

"All the obstacles, not being able to go to certain restaurants or hotels," Gibson added. "The Negro Leagues taught you about growing up to be a man, and character."

Madison County's Eugene Scruggs is still sharing stories about the Negro League at 83 years old.

"Just trying to keep it alive by showing up to the different parks and stuff," Scruggs said.

There's not too many former Negro League players still living

So by showing a bat and an ole ball cap...Gibson is keeping his family's legacy, an important part of American history, alive.

"I think the most important thing he taught me was your last name is all that you have," Gibson said. "Protect your last name, that's your legacy, so that's what I'm doing with the Josh Gibson Foundation, going to these cities and small towns to educate them about Josh Gibson and the Negro League, and I love it."

Josh Gibson is one of three candidates to rename the MLB MVP trophy.

Sean said Gibson wouldn't just represent himself, but the 3,400 players who were denied the opportunity to play in the majors.

To find out more information on renaming the MVP award head to www.jg20mvp.com

By the way, Mr. Scruggs gets to throw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game this weekend!