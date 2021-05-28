Trash Pandas get in sync against Barons

The Trash Pandas finally had their pitching and offense in sync Friday night, scoring six runs and racking up more than a dozen hits as they defeated Birmingham 6-2.

Cooper Criswell got the start for Rocket City, allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight in 5.1 innings.

Orlando Martinez and Michael Stefanic both went 3-5 at the plate, helping the Trash Pandas score at least four runs for the first time since the team's first homestand.

Manager Jay Bell called the win "cleaner" than some of the team's recent games.

"I'm good with what's going on right now," he said. "Those pitchers are keeping us in games and whenever you can stay in games, you've got a chance to win so tonight was nice. It was just a good all-around game."

Back in the win column, the Trash Pandas will look to start a win streak when they host the Barons at Toyota Field on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.