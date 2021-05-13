Trash Pandas get first shut-out in franchise history

Trash Pandas earn first shut-out in franchise history!

Rocket City score two runs early in the third and fourth innings.

Those two would be enough to hold off the Smokies.

The star of the night, Jhonathan Diaz, the pitcher struck out 11 Smokies on the night. He gave up no hits through 5.1 innings.

He gets a standing ovation heading to the dugout. Manager, Jay Bell, says Diaz deserves it.

"When you have an outing like that, certainly there's going to be fan favorites," Bell said.

Bell added he wants the Trash Pandas to truly be North Alabama's team.

Smokies and Trash Pandas meet again at Toyota Field at 6:35 Friday.