Rocket City Trash Pandas final home game series canceled due to Covid-19

The final home series for the Rocket City Trash Pandas were canceled.

Saturday and Sunday's games will not take place because of COVID testing and contact tracing within the Rocket City Trash Pandas organization.

"We adhered to Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols, and it was determined the best course of action for the safety of players and coaches was a cancellation of the remaining games," the Trash Pandas said in a statment.

This puts an end to the Trash Pandas' inaugural season with a record of 54-56.

Fans are still welcome to go to Toyota Field Saturday to watch the Auburn vs. Penn State football game on the video board. There will be live music before the game and a firework show taking place at halftime.

Tickets for this weeks game can be exchanged for future home games in April or May 2022. However, that excludes Opening Day on April 12.