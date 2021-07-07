Trash Pandas fall to Biscuits in extras Tuesday

Trash Pandas gave fans free baseball at Toyota Field Tuesday night, but North Alabama's team didn't come out on top.

The Biscuits served Rocket City a 4-2 loss in 10 innings.

Reid Detmers on the mound for the Trash Pandas. He struck out two batters in the first inning, ending his night with seven total.

Offensively, Rocket City couldn't do much against Tommy Romero and Montgomery.

The Trash Pandas are back home Wednesday night at 6:35. If you can't make the game, be sure to tune in on This TV. That is channel 31.6.