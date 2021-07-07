Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama doctor's body found in rubble of Surfside building Full Story

Trash Pandas fall to Biscuits in extras Tuesday

Montgomery took down Rocket City 4-2.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:05 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Trash Pandas gave fans free baseball at Toyota Field Tuesday night, but North Alabama's team didn't come out on top. 

The Biscuits served Rocket City a 4-2 loss in 10 innings. 

Reid Detmers on the mound for the Trash Pandas. He struck out two batters in the first inning, ending his night with seven total. 

Offensively, Rocket City couldn't do much against Tommy Romero and Montgomery. 

The Trash Pandas are back home Wednesday night at 6:35. If you can't make the game, be sure to tune in on This TV. That is channel 31.6. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events