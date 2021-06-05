Trash Pandas escape late jam, defeat Lookouts 3-1

The Trash Pandas ended a two-game skid as they defeated the Lookouts 3-1 on Saturday night.

Reid Detmers picked up his first win after a five-inning outing. The Angels' No. 2 prospect allowed one run on five hits while striking out 10.

The Lookouts scored first but the Trash Pandas quickly responded with a three-home run second inning.

Dalton Pompey got things started with a shot to right-center. Lookouts' right fielder Lorenzo Cedrola had the ball played perfectly but when he went jumped to pull the ball back in the yard it knocked his glove off and the ball carried over the wall.

Izzy Wilson and Gavin Cecchini would go back-to-back later in the inning as Rocket City picked up the only runs they'd need.

Even with the two-run lead, things got a bit hairy in the 9th. Connor Higgins, in to close things out, loaded the bases but stranded all the Chattanooga runners as he earned his third save of the season.

The Trash Pandas wrap their homestand with the Lookouts at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday.