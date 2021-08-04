Clear
Trash Pandas end skid with late rally against Lookouts

The 6-4 win ends a four-game for Rocket City.

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 9:47 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Trash Pandas ended a four-game skid with a 6-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts Wednesday.

Rocket City had an early advantage thanks to Brendon Davis’ two-run shot in the first inning.

That gave Janson Junk some room to work with in his Rocket City debut. Junk pitched into the sixth, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits. He struck out four in the outing.

The Trash Pandas trailed 4-3 until the eighth, when Luis Aviles Jr. evened things up with a single before Orlando Martinez gave Rocket City the lead with a two-run single.

Rocket City’s bullpen didn’t allow a single hit in just over three innings of relief.

