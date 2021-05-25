Trash Pandas drop game one to Barons

Despite a gem on the mound from starter Reid Detmers, the Rocket City Trash Pandas suffered a 5-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Detmers had 10 strikeouts not he night, but it wasn't enough to shut down a late offensive rally by the Barons.

The Barons took the lead off Trash Pandas reliever Kyle Molnar (L, 0-2) on an RBI single from Ti’Quan Forbes before Carlos Perez lined a two-run single to center to give the visitors a 4-1 lead. Zack Granite’s double in the ninth capped the scoring at 5-1 Barons.

Offensively, the Trash Pandas were able to get their only home run in the second from Izzy Wilson.

Trash Pandas and Barons are back at it Wednesday at 6:35.